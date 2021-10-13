 Skip to main content
Cardiologist joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville welcomes John Cedarholm, M.D., FACC, interventional cardiologist, where he joins Ronald Uszenski, M.D., FACC, cardiologist, in the medical practice.

Cedarholm is fellowship-trained in interventional cardiology and adult cardiology with more than 32 years of experience in the medical field. He has cared for patients in Charlotte and the greater Lake Norman area for more than 30 years. His primary focus is the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease and valvular heart disease, but he also has a special interest in preventive cardiology. Cedarholm has extensive experience in coronary revascularization procedures and is widely published.

Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville is located at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 303, Mooresville. Cedarholm is accepting new patients. For more information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may call 704-660-2618 to schedule an appointment.

