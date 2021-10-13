Cardiologist joins medical group

Cedarholm is fellowship-trained in interventional cardiology and adult cardiology with more than 32 years of experience in the medical field. He has cared for patients in Charlotte and the greater Lake Norman area for more than 30 years. His primary focus is the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease and valvular heart disease, but he also has a special interest in preventive cardiology. Cedarholm has extensive experience in coronary revascularization procedures and is widely published.