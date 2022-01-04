Cardiologist joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville has welcomed Bryan Waits, M.D., FACC.

Waits is board certified in both cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is board eligible in Interventional Cardiology. He joins Lake Norman Medical Group with years of experience and provides comprehensive interventional cardiology care to his patients.

He received his medical education from the Ross University School of Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. He completed his fellowship in Interventional Cardiology from the University of Rochester, Rochester, New York, and a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease from Louisiana State University HSC – Shreveport, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Waits, M.D., FACC, is accepting new patients. For more information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. Call 704-660-2618 to schedule an appointment. Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Mooresville is located at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 303.