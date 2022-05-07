 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caregivers recognized during National Hospital Week

Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers play an integral role in Mooresville, Statesville and the greater Iredell County and Lake Norman area thanks to the knowledgeable and compassionate people who work inside. During Hospital Week, May 8-14, 2022, we recognize and celebrate our caregivers for the difference they make each day. We are health care and our team members are energized by their work to fight illness and promote wellness for patients and our community.

Around the clock every day of the year, our hospitals offer a safe environment for care thanks to our physical plant and environmental services staff who work to keep the building clean and comfortable.

To help you live healthier, our primary care physicians, imaging and lab workers deliver screening and diagnostics to keep your health on track.

When you are ill, our nurses, physicians and other providers work to help you get better with the treatment you need, whether surgery, physical therapy or inpatient care.

As your family is growing, our labor and delivery teams help you welcome new members with childbirth services.

In a medical emergency, our emergency room physicians, nurses and other team members address your injuries or intervene with timely treatment of heart attack and stroke.

In times of pandemic, natural disaster or major accidents, we coordinate with first responders, the health department and other area providers to protect our community and support recovery.

Helping people get well and live healthier is our purpose at Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. I am proud of our providers who are here for you and serving as a part of hometown health care team. Please join me in recognizing the extraordinary difference our caregiver team makes when we come together for you.

Clyde Wood

Clyde Wood is the Network CEO for Davis and Lake Norman regional medical centers.

About Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center offers comprehensive medical care to individuals throughout the greater Lake Norman region. Located just off I-77 at Exit 33, the Mooresville medical campus offers complete specialty services from 24-hour emergency medicine and maternity to oncology and advanced surgical services. For more information about the services offered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, please visit www.LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is owned in part by physicians.

About Davis Regional Medical Center

Davis Regional Medical Center: Founded in 1920, Davis Regional is a 144-bed, acute care hospital serving Statesville and the surrounding counties. Located at I-40, Exit 154 in Statesville, NC, Davis Regional offers a wide range of health care services, with more than 300 physicians on staff in a variety of specialty areas. Learn more at www.DavisRegional.com.

