Caregivers support group is ‘a lifeline’

Serving as a caregiver is a full-time job, which can become stressful and require the loved one to make some tough decisions.
Beginning Jan. 26 and continuing for five consecutive Wednesdays, a class entitled “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” will be offered at the South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., which can help those serving in that role.
Led by Jackie Negley, in-home services coordinator and family caregiver specialist with the Iredell County Council on Aging, the class will provide information on learning how to reduce personal stress, communicating effectively with others and handling challenging situations, learning how to make tough decisions and holding family meetings so that they can talk things out and get the help they’re looking for, learning how to handle grief, loss, end of life issues, provide access to local resources and more.
There is no cost for the class; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
Those participating in the class will receive a book that goes with the program.
“It’s a caregiver help book,” Negley said, which provides information perhaps not covered in the class. The book is “given to them. That’s their book.”
Each class during the six weeks is 90 minutes and is a little time commitment, Negley shared. Participants are encouraged “to come to all six because they are so different, and it is a series, so they’re getting benefits out of it from each class.
“Every class is a little different in what we cover,” she noted. “Caregivers have such a hard time dealing with all of the emotions that go along with caregiving, the guilt, the anger, the frustration. So we touch on those and how to handle that, how to deal with stress because caregivers are very, very stressed out.”
Also covered in the class, she noted, will be “communication techniques, how to use what we call ‘I’ messages instead of ‘you’ messages, which if I go ‘you’ did this, it’s a little bit more blaming. If you say ‘I’ feel, it just changes the whole dynamic. So, a lot of caregivers when they’re stressed out, they get very angry and say things they would not normally say. It teaches them how to maybe be a little bit more in tune with what they’re saying and understand that ‘okay, by me blaming them, I’m making it worse. I’m agitating them to the point that they’re becoming frustrated.”
In addition to the information covered in the class, Negley said they also take the time to let participants share what they are going through because every situation is different.
“We’re here to help you,” she said. “That’s the whole idea behind it.”
All ages are welcome to attend. Registration is encouraged so she has an idea of how many are coming and proper preparation can be made for the class.
While Negley noted she has never done Zoom for this particular class, she said it could be an option. And if someone needs to participate by doing Zoom, registration would be very important so she can have the proper equipment to have them join in the group.
To register for the course, call the Iredell Council on Aging at 704-873-5171 or email jnegley@iredellcoa.org.
In addition to leading the caregiver class, Negley facilitates a caregivers’ support group that meets every second and fourth Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the South Iredell Senior Center in Mooresville, with attendance averaging around four to 10 people.
Even when the pandemic hit, Negley shared that they went to meeting via Zoom and “I had my core group that came into the Zoom meetings, and they were there faithfully every time.” The group returned to meeting in person about four or five months ago.
This group is close knit and they share together, laugh together and are concerned for one another. Several called this group their lifeline.
It is in this gathering that they can come and know that those listening understand, which is what a couple of the participants also noted.
“Friends don’t understand what I’m going through,” one said, “but here, they understand.” And another one shared that they wished the group could meet more often. It is a “respite to get out and be with people going through the same thing. They can identify. It’s a blessing.”
Those who attend the support group may walk in as strangers, but Negley said that many of the participants “have become friends and feel comfortable and safe with what they talk about. This is a safe zone. We’re not here to judge your comments or how you feel about things or whatever, because we’ve all been there at some point.”
While the group initially started as a caregiver dementia group, Negley said it is for any caregiver, and that goes for the “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” class as well.
“I take any caregiver, because I feel that anybody, whether you’re dealing with dementia or not, you’re dealing with something involving caregiving and so you need to know you’re not by yourself,” she said.
While both provide help and encouragement, the support group does look different from the caregiver class in that it is more about talking and sharing.
“They basically come in and kind of run it. Serving as the facilitator of the group, Negley said, “I’m just here to give everybody a chance and also if they have a specific question or if they’re looking for something specific.”
While people are not required to attend the support group, those that do attend have mentioned they “get a lot out of it or they feel better when they leave here,” Negley said, which is what one shared when they mentioned that the group is “very helpful, many don’t know what to do.” Another said the group is “informative” and a third participant shared that the “resources help us stay grounded.”
Those that attend the caregiver support group can be in different phases of serving as a caregiver too, Negley noted. There are some that continue to attend even following the death of their loved one or they have had to go to a facility.
“If they want to come in and share,” Negley said, or “if they just want to come in and listen” all are welcome to come.
And some have come and shared after their loss and it helps others who, as Negley noted, “have not gone through that but are starting to see it and it just gives them that aha moment.”
And then there are those who maybe haven’t taken up that role as caregiver yet, but are starting to notice behavior that could warrant it in the future. They too can come and learn from the group.
“I would actually prefer to catch somebody before they get into caregiving, because then they are kind of a little bit more prepared to handle it,” she said. “It’s that crisis situation where you’re into it and you’re in the midst of it, it’s a little bit harder to deal with where if we can be a little bit more proactive and get you either at the start of the journey, it makes it a lot easier and I think you learn, you’re able to absorb more because you’re not stressed out about trying to deal with everything else.”
Negley not only understands caregiving from the point of view as a facilitator, but she also served as a caregiver herself as she took care of her mother for five and a half years. And it is from her personal experience that she encourages others to come and visit the class and group.
Unexpectedly diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, her mom underwent surgery, and within a short time, moved here to live with Negley and her husband. The diagnosis was not good, Negley said, and she wasn’t expected to live long, but she lived five and a half-years, going through treatment. She eventually moved into an apartment and adjusted well.
“So I’ve been there, and I know that caregivers struggle with a lot of different things. With me that was what do we do, what’s the first thing we do? It’s a crisis situation, and I really want to get caregivers before they get to that crisis situation. I will tell you the crisis happens regardless,” Negley shared. “I want to get them to the point that they realize that they’re not alone and maybe give them suggestions as to ‘here’s who you call’ or ‘here’s how you can handle this a little bit easier so you’re not so completely bombarded and overwhelmed with everything.’”
Negley said that she has been working in the aging services for 25 years — 17 1/2 of those in this particular role. She previously worked in Pennsylvania as a care manager and an ombudsman, which is an advocate for people who are in facilities helping to solve problems that may arise.
In addition to the family caregiver program, she handles in-home services, which are offered to seniors 60 and older in Iredell County. While not all of the services, such as Meals on Wheels and transportation, can go anywhere in the county, Negley did say she could “go border to border with my services.”
These services include a chore program which helps with light housekeeping.
“We usually do it at least once a week for about three hours, and I actually have a couple of in-home aides, and we also contract out to provide that service,” she said.
There is also a personal care program that provides help with bathing, dressing and grooming, which is offered about twice a week for four hours.
As a private nonprofit, the Council on Aging doesn’t charge for their services. However, if people want to donate, they can do that. And, the senior can refer themselves for these services. It does not have to come from a doctor, Negley said.
The senior “can call and make the referral themselves. It can be a family member, it can be them, it can be a friend, just somebody who has the basic information that we need.” But she did note that there is a small waiting list for those programs, “just because the demand is so great. But we are working on dwindling that down with the contract agencies. Of course, they’ve had staffing issues due to COVID, naturally.”
One thing that Negley wanted to share that anyone can take advantage of is her caregiver libraries, which are available in both the Mooresville and Statesville senior centers.
She said that over the years with the funding they have had through the family caregiver program, “we’ve been able to purchase books and videos for people.” Book topics include dementia, things on caregivers, how to do caregiving, how to give somebody a bath, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy Body dementia.
“There are so many different dementias out there, and they all affect people differently,” Negley said.
Just like any other library, people can go and check out a book by signing their name, phone number, title of the book and when they took it on the provided clipboard, and then return it when they are finished. The library in the Mooresville location is on the lower level of the citizen center near the kitchen. The books are in the white bookcase. If someone would like to donate books, Negley said she would take them for the library.
“Anyone can use this library. They don’t have to be seniors,” she stressed.