Caregivers support group is ‘a lifeline’

Those that attend the caregiver support group can be in different phases of serving as a caregiver too, Negley noted. There are some that continue to attend even following the death of their loved one or they have had to go to a facility.

“If they want to come in and share,” Negley said, or “if they just want to come in and listen” all are welcome to come.

And some have come and shared after their loss and it helps others who, as Negley noted, “have not gone through that but are starting to see it and it just gives them that aha moment.”

And then there are those who maybe haven’t taken up that role as caregiver yet, but are starting to notice behavior that could warrant it in the future. They too can come and learn from the group.