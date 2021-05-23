Carlin expands addiction help, recovery through new book

Of course, the passion part came easy for Carlin. Not only has he been working to help countless people through their own addiction problems over the course of the last 25-plus years, he is also someone who overcame serious addiction issues himself.

As he describes in the first couple of chapters in his book, Carlin was, to put it mildly, rebellious and reckless in his teenage years. According to him, he was addicted to drugs and alcohol all while running around a small town in Ohio with the wrong group of people.

He broke free of the addiction at the age of 19 when he joined Teen Challenge, a Christian-based addiction service that offers rehabilitation from drug addiction by providing "transformation — not treatment."

His time spent at the Teen Challenge in Pennsylvania amounted to six months in the late 1960s, instilling in him the idea that was the foundation of his book — not all addiction needs to be treated with medication.

“In the course of researching for my book, I found various studies that claim that over 65 percent of addicts overcome their addiction without treatment. Now, I know that’s counterintuitive to being an addiction therapist,” Carlin said with a laugh. “But the studies were out there, so I figured I was on to something.”