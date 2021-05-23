Carlin expands addiction help, recovery through new book

A dozen years ago, Dr. Rawson “Buff” Carlin decided he wanted to expand the reach of his addiction help and recovery message by writing a book. He even decided on a title for his book: “Greater Than A Higher Power.”
Then, he simply got busy working 60-70 hours a week at an addiction recovery center in Statesville, sometimes going months or years without picking up his passion project. But when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, he suddenly had a lot more time to complete his book.
“I told my wife that I was just going to take three months and write it,” Carlin said. “It was a productive way to spend quarantine.”
On Jan. 21 of this year, Carlin’s book exploring the strategies and methods for overcoming addiction the way he and many others have, through faith in Jesus Christ, was finally released, pouring his more than 25 years of experience in the field of addiction recovery in the pages of his first published work.
However, admittedly, even once Carlin sat down and committed to the book, he found writing to be difficult at first.
“It was slow at the beginning. I even thought about writing something else,” Carlin said. “But one day, I just decided I was going to do it. It’s a bit easier once you find the topic and it's something you have a passion for.”
Of course, the passion part came easy for Carlin. Not only has he been working to help countless people through their own addiction problems over the course of the last 25-plus years, he is also someone who overcame serious addiction issues himself.
As he describes in the first couple of chapters in his book, Carlin was, to put it mildly, rebellious and reckless in his teenage years. According to him, he was addicted to drugs and alcohol all while running around a small town in Ohio with the wrong group of people.
He broke free of the addiction at the age of 19 when he joined Teen Challenge, a Christian-based addiction service that offers rehabilitation from drug addiction by providing "transformation — not treatment."
His time spent at the Teen Challenge in Pennsylvania amounted to six months in the late 1960s, instilling in him the idea that was the foundation of his book — not all addiction needs to be treated with medication.
“In the course of researching for my book, I found various studies that claim that over 65 percent of addicts overcome their addiction without treatment. Now, I know that’s counterintuitive to being an addiction therapist,” Carlin said with a laugh. “But the studies were out there, so I figured I was on to something.”
In his book, he goes on to describe his spiritual keys for overcoming addiction, going into detail about things such as the power of meditation and confession and forgiveness.
So far, the feedback Carlin has received from his book has been very positive. He’s received calls from as far away as Seattle, Washington, to come speak his message. He was also invited to be a part of a new Christian broadcasting network called Kingdom Purpose TV, where he has a show every Friday night at 5 p.m.
“A lot of people have told me just how much the book has helped them,” Carlin said.
Carlin will also be appearing at Lake City Church, located at 311 Bluefield Road in Mooresville, this Wednesday evening to deliver his message and sign copies of his book. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.