Carolina BalloonFest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

But with the pandemic, obstacles have arisen.

“The Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 2021 event,” said Bud Welch, executive director of the Carolina BalloonFest. “We are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate the 47th Carolina BalloonFest, but we sincerely thank our patrons for their continued support of our nonprofit and our event. Although National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. relies on the festival income as a source of revenue, we will be returning full refunds to our patrons.”

NBRC, Inc. DBA Carolina BalloonFest will be issuing full refunds to its 2021 festival patrons. Anyone who purchased a ticket online through Carolina BalloonFest’s website will be refunded via the festival’s ticket platform Eventbrite. For those who purchased an RV camping spot, a refund check will be mailed.

“We are deeply saddened that we do not get to see the smiles on our patrons’ faces as the hot air balloons take flight this year,” continued Welch. “But as it is our nonprofit’s mission to philanthropize the Iredell County community, we know that we are doing the right thing in making this decision as hard as it may be. We hope to see you in 2022 during the third weekend in October.