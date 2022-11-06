Carolina Brass Quintet set to perform

On Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will be presenting a concert celebrating the many and varied contributions of Bill Lawing, trumpeter and recently-retired beloved teacher at Davidson College, to the music scene in this area.

The Carolina Brass Quintet is a national touring ensemble and Summit Recording artist. Its extensive repertoire “will sweep you off your feet and leave a smile on your face,” it was noted in an email. The quintet will play compositions from J.S. Bach to our day, including one arranged by Lawing.

Come early. Beginning at 1:45 p.m., DavidsonLearns will host a discussion with the artists, and a meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert.

The concert will be available via live streaming. For information about that option, tickets, and latest COVID protocols, visit M@SA’s website, www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.

This event is made possible, in part, with funding from the ASC and support from WDAV. M@SA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.