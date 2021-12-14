Carolina Caring appoints new president and CEO

Carolina Caring recently announced the appointment of Dana Killian as president and CEO following an extensive national executive search led by talent acquisition firm Zingaro, Fidler, & Wolfe Inc. In her new role, Killian will lead operational and strategic efforts at the nonprofit serious illness care organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, expand community partnerships and increase access to services for patients and families in western North Carolina.

Killian is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years in the health care industry leading innovation, growth, marketing, business development and community outreach efforts. Her diverse background also includes developing and leading Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based programs such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Bundled Payment Programs.

