Carolina Caring appoints new president and CEO

Carolina Caring recently announced the appointment of Dana Killian as president and CEO following an extensive national executive search led by talent acquisition firm Zingaro, Fidler, & Wolfe Inc. In her new role, Killian will lead operational and strategic efforts at the nonprofit serious illness care organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, expand community partnerships and increase access to services for patients and families in western North Carolina.
Killian is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years in the health care industry leading innovation, growth, marketing, business development and community outreach efforts. Her diverse background also includes developing and leading Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based programs such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Bundled Payment Programs.
Killian has served as Carolina Caring’s interim president and CEO since July. Prior to that, she was its senior vice president of strategy. During her tenure there, Killian has participated in industry workgroups and innovation teams, been involved in regulatory committees and has collaborated with key leaders of large hospital systems. Her creativity has enabled her to provide innovative solutions to address business challenges while maintaining Carolina Caring’s culture and core values.
“We are thrilled to announce that Dana Killian will be our president and CEO,” said Board Chair Darrell Johnson. “Her valuable experience in senior management roles has helped her gain an understanding of what it takes for Carolina Caring to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.”
“I am honored to lead Carolina Caring’s mission forward,” said Killian. “My goal is to continue to empower and support our engaged team to compassionately care for the patients and families we serve.”
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.