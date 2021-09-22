Carolina Caring awarded grant to help children in need

Thanks to a generous $50,000 grant from The JEM Project, Carolina’s Cardinal Kids program will expand into four additional counties and provide its invaluable community-based support to hundreds more families in need. Cardinal Kids helps families navigate challenges when their child is diagnosed with a serious illness or condition.

“We’re overjoyed that the JEM Project has awarded a grant to help Cardinal Kids expand,” said Kerry Fleenor, whose children are enrolled in the Cardinal Kids program. “I couldn’t be happier knowing more families will benefit from this program that has done so much for us.”

Leah Burroughs, executive director of The JEM Project, was excited to meet with a family who had been impacted by Cardinal Kids. It turned out that Burroughs’ husband went to high school with Fleenor. “It brought tears of joy when I realized this is the very family we had prayed for all these years who were now receiving support from a program JEM is helping to support.

