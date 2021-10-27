Carolina Caring encourages ringing of bells

Churches around the country will be ringing their bells following services on the first Sunday in November in honor of loved ones who have died. Many congregations will also join in this symphony of sound to recognize November as National Hospice Month.

Carolina Caring invites local churches to join in this national tradition by ringing their bells, hand bells or chimes Nov. 7. The ringing of church bells has, for generations, been a way to recognize important events, to draw communities together and mark the passage of time.

Throughout November, Carolina Caring will be sharing the benefits of hospice care, recognizing military veterans and their contributions and spreading awareness of end-of-life care through a team approach.

For more information about National Hospice Month and Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466, like them on Facebook or visit CarolinaCaring.org.