Carolina Caring encourages ringing of church bells

Churches around the country will be ringing their bells following Sunday services on the first Sunday in November in honor of loved ones who have died. Many congregations will also join in this symphony of sound to recognize National Hospice Month.

Carolina Caring invites local churches to join in Bells for Hopspice by ringing their bells, handbells, or chimes on Nov. 1. The ringing of church bells has, for generations, been a way to recognize important events, to draw communities together and mark the passage of time.

For more information about Bells for Hospice, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, director of community relations, at 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.