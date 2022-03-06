Carolina Caring Foundation announces cutest pet contest

The Carolina Caring Foundation has announced its second annual Cutest Pet Contest, where community members can vote for their favorite furry friend.

Wylie, the 2021-22 spokespet for Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind program, is ready to pass on his title. He has been an excellent champion for hospice care, and it’s time for the organization to find his successor. The winner will become the new Spokespet of the Year and receive a custom graphite portrait by artist Jill Meeks.

The top 12 finalists will be featured in the organization’s 2023 calendar.

Pet owners can enter the contest by making a donation to Pet Peace of Mind at CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet and submitting a photo of their pet to foundation@carolinacaring.org by March 13. Voting will begin March 14 on Carolina Caring’s Foundation Facebook page. The winner will be announced March 22. For more information and contest details, visit CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet.