Carolina Caring holds cutest pet contest
2-28 pet contest

Caspian and his dad, Dave Cook, Carolina Caring’s president and CEO, invite you to participate in Carolina Caring’s first ever Cutest Pet Contest, which supports its local Pet Peace of Mind® Program.

 Photo used with permission

Caroling Caring welcomes donations and photos for its first ever Cutest Pet Contest, which supports its Pet Peace of Mind Program aimed at helping Hospice patients care for their pets.

The contest can be entered by making a donation to Pet Peace of Mind at CarolinaCaring.org/ppom and submitting a photo of your pet to foundation@carolinacaring.org by March 11. Voting begins March 15 on Carolina Caring’s Foundation Facebook page. The winner will be announced March 22.

Proceeds from the contest help to provide pet care services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while in Carolina Caring’s Hospice program. Services include assistance with pet food, financial help with routine veterinary care, transporting pets to veterinary appointments, pet boarding, grooming, walking and more.

“Caring for a loved one who is ill as well as the responsibility of caring for a pet can be overwhelming. There is a deep connection between people and their beloved pets,” says Dave Cook, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “Our pets are family, and Carolina Caring is honored to help enable Hospice patients to keep their pets at home for as long as possible.”

For more information about Pet Peace of Mind, call 828-466-0466, ext. 2143.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

