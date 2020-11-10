Carolina Caring holds free virtual support group

Grief happens as a response to loss whether it is the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of connection and more. It can also happen as a result of changes to routine or way of life, which may challenge a sense of comfort and stability.

Carolina Caring is offering a free virtual support group, “Support For the Journey,” which will take place the second and fourth Wednesdays of November and December. The group is available to Carolina Caring clients as well as those in the community who can be helped by sharing their experience with loss in a safe, supportive environment.

Instructions for Zoom will be provided. For more information or to register, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.