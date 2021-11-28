Carolina Caring honors loved ones

Carolina Caring recently held a ceremony to remember loved ones who have passed away throughout this year. Conducted at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory and presented virtually due to COVID-19, families took time to reflect and remember loved ones who have touched their lives.

The ceremony included hymns including “Amazing Grace” and the Byrd’s familiar version of “To Everything There is a Season.” A lighting ceremony was also presented to remember those who have brightened our days and have been a light to us.

Excerpts from “The Fall of Freddie the Leaf,” a strikingly simple and wise story from author Leo Buscaglia, were read by Carolina Caring’s Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations, to offer comfort and inspiration for children and adults as they grapple with life and death. Participants were also asked to write the name of their loved one on a leaf they received by mail and meditate on the memories they will hold in their hearts and minds for years to come.

“This service is so special,” said Tate. “It is such a blessing to have an opportunity to gather as a community and reflect on the lives of our loved ones.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.