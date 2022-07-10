Carolina Caring is a Flying the Flag honoree

Carolina Caring was recently honored by the Hickory Elks Lodge as a Flying the Flag honoree for the impeccable way the organization displays American flags on its Newton campus. With an esteemed history of serving veterans through its Carolina Caring for Veterans Program, the nonprofit is well-versed in flag flying etiquette — from displaying its flags from staffs at the center point ensuring the direction is facing appropriately.

The honor was presented by the lodge’s Americanism Committee Chair Tracy Hentschel during a Flag Day ceremony, which included a brief history of the American flag and a demonstration of the Thirteen Folds of the Flag, officiated by the Rev. Todd Cook.

“We are honored to display the American flag at our Salute to Heroes memorial, paying tribute to veterans across the country and also the veterans we have the privilege to care for,” said Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations at Carolina Caring.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The program has also been recognized as a partner by the United States of American Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner Program.