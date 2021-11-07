Carolina Caring named 2021 Hospice Honors recipient

Carolina Caring has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading family satisfaction survey administrator. The prestigious Hospice Honors program recognizes hospices that are providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

“We are honored to be recognized by HEALTHCAREfirst and credit the commitment of our staff who provide exceptional, personalized care,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring interim CEO. “All patients and families deserve high-quality medical care at the end of life, which is why we remain focused on supporting them in living each day to the fullest.”

Award criteria was based on Hospice CAHPS survey results that evaluate the family’s experience with hospice services for the period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating their performance on a set of 24 quality indicators. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.