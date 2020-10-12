Carolina Caring named a Top 5 workplace

As a top-ranking employer in the health care industry nationwide, Carolina Caring, which serves Iredell County, has been recognized for its commitment to employee engagement, transparent communication from leadership, and navigation of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring, a leading Hospice and palliative care provider, as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Health Care. Ranking No. 5 in this year’s distinguished list represents a jump from the company’s No. 18 ranking in 2019 and reflects its ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction.
“We are thrilled to be named among the nation’s top health care employers,” says Carolina Caring President and CEO Dave Cook. “We remain focused on creating an environment that helps our dedicated staff feel valued, happy and motivated to go above and beyond for our patients, which is vitally important to our mission.”
Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Health Care program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry throughout the U.S. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and health care in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”
Carolina Caring’s ranking on the Best Places list was celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Health Care awards gala which took place virtually Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference.
For more about Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Health Care and to view this year’s listing, visit ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org
