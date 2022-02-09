 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Caring names new chief operations officer
Susan Nelson has been promoted as the chief operations officer for Carolina Caring. Her role will involve overseeing the daily operations and functions of the organization, which serves patients who face a serious illness across 12 counties, including Iredell, throughout western North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to announce that Sue Nelson has been appointed as Carolina Caring’s Chief Operations Officer,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “Her knowledge and wealth of experience in health care management will be invaluable as we continue to position our organization for growth and long-term sustainability.”

Nelson has more than 30 years of health care experience and has served in many roles including administrator and director of nursing with long term care facilities as well as RN on intensive care units across the United States and abroad.

After completing her bachelor's in nursing from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York, she completed a master's in health administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.

“I’m humbled to work as chief operations officer at Carolina Caring and support our mission of providing world-class care,” said Nelson. “Our core values are what motivate me every day to bring my diverse background to our organization so we can continue to achieve excellence in healthcare delivery.”

For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolingCaring.org.

2-9 new operations officer

Nelson
