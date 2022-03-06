Carolina Caring offers free grief workshop

Grief is unpredictable, and the jumbled emotions can often be overwhelming and confusing.

If you have suffered a loss, you are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a free, in-person workshop March 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Artisan Church, 235 E. Main St., Lincolnton.

The workshop will explore the grief process and its impact on an emotional, mental, social and spiritual level after the death of a loved one. Participants will gain knowledge of the grief journey along with strategies for coping and suggestions for self care.

Registration is required by March 8.

To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 866-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.