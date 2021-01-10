Carolina Caring offers free online support group

Grief happens as a response to loss; loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability.

All are invited to join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of January and February from 4-5 p.m. for an online support group entitled “Support for the Journey.”

This group is available to Carolina Caring clients as well as those in the community to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.

The group will meet via zoom, but space is limited. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.