Carolina Caring offers free support group
Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.

The group’s next session will be held Nov. 24 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café, 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd., SE, Hickory. The group will continue to meet every fourth Wednesday. Masks are required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For details, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

