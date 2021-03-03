Carolina Caring offers free virtual bingo night

Everyone likes the thrill of yelling “Bingo!”
It’s a favorite game among children and adults alike. Playing games like this also can help relieve some of the stress and pain of grief. Join Carolina Caring, along with other individuals who have experienced loss, for an evening of lighthearted fun March 29 from 7-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this virtual bingo night, with hopefully many lucky winners, it was noted in a release about the event.
The group will meet via Zoom, but registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by March 15 to register and receive a bingo card.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.
Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.