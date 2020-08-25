Carolina Caring offers free workshop

There is no getting around it. Grief is hard work. At times, emotions sweep in and feel like they have completely pulled one under. Other times, people try their best to avoid their feelings because it hurts too much.
Although the pain of grieving is part of healing, practicing mindfulness meditation may help in the grief journey.
Make plans to join this online workshop Sept. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to learn the benefits of mindfulness and some easy take-away exercises to use and share with others.
This group will meet via Zoom and requires registration. Email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201, to register. Instructions for participating in a Zoom group will be provided.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider that specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE, hospice care and grief counseling.
Currently, Carolina Care serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For additional information about Carolina Caring, call the number given above or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.
