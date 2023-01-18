Carolina Caring offers loss of spouse support groups

Losing a spouse is one of life’s most profound losses. Carolina Caring is offering support groups for anyone who has lost a spouse or a companion. Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

There are two locations for this group, one at the Carolina Caring Newton location, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, and the second at their Rowan County location, 301 E. Centerview St., China Grove.

Both groups will be meeting Jan. 30 from 1:30-3 p.m. and continuing every Monday in February.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.