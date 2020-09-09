Carolina Caring provides online grief support group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While limiting face-to-face contact during the fight against COVID helps keep everyone physically safe, it can also prevent mourning a loved one’s death with friends and family, which can make grief recovery much more challenging.

Join Carolina Caring for an online grief support group called “Write” of Passage: Writing to Heal on Sept. 15 or Oct. 13 from 7-8 p.m. to explore the healing benefits of the written word. Participants will learn different formats to express feelings and memories through writing and learn the benefits of writing during grief. No writing experience is necessary.

To register for this Zoom group, call 828-464-0466, ext. 3201, or send an email to wspurling@carolinacaring.org. Instructions for Zoom will be provided.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.