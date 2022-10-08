Carolina Caring receives workplace recognition

For the fourth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. This year Carolina Caring ranks 32nd among health care leaders nationally.
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. These health care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“As a leadership team, we are thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” says Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “I am inspired by our employees’ commitment to high-quality, personalized care for those in our community who are experiencing a serious illness.”
People are also reading…
"Employees at healthcare organizations from all sectors of the industry have been the driving force behind the collaboration and effort that led the healthcare industry and the country through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tireless leaders at the organizations we honor with the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards have stood by their employees throughout an extremely challenging time and remained committed to humanizing the patient experience. They have built and nurtured supportive, engaging, flexible and fun workplaces that meet and exceed the needs of today’s workers. Their success is an inspiration and model for building a more productive, creative healthcare workforce and a better healthcare system in which patients are the ultimate beneficiaries,” said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. “We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their employees and the communities they serve."
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.