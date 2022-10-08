Carolina Caring receives workplace recognition

"Employees at healthcare organizations from all sectors of the industry have been the driving force behind the collaboration and effort that led the healthcare industry and the country through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tireless leaders at the organizations we honor with the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards have stood by their employees throughout an extremely challenging time and remained committed to humanizing the patient experience. They have built and nurtured supportive, engaging, flexible and fun workplaces that meet and exceed the needs of today’s workers. Their success is an inspiration and model for building a more productive, creative healthcare workforce and a better healthcare system in which patients are the ultimate beneficiaries,” said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. “We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their employees and the communities they serve."