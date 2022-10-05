 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Carolina Caring receives workplace recognition

  • 0
10-5 workplace recognition

The Carolina Caring employees who attended Modern Healthcare’s Best Places To Work 2022 Gala were nurse’s aide Hannah Austin, nurse Dana Walker, President and CEO Dana Killian, social worker Tonya Church, and volunteer coordinator Chastity Logan.

 Carolina Caring, courtesy photo

For the fourth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. This year Carolina Caring ranks 32nd among health care leaders nationally.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. These health care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“As a leadership team, we are thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” says Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “I am inspired by our employees’ commitment to high-quality, personalized care for those in our community who are experiencing a serious illness.”

People are also reading…

“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy toward their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctor joins medical group

New doctor joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville welcomes Nikhil Balakrishnan, M.D., M.S. He is joining Andrew Gross, M.D.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained