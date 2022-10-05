Carolina Caring receives workplace recognition

For the fourth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. This year Carolina Caring ranks 32nd among health care leaders nationally.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. These health care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“As a leadership team, we are thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” says Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “I am inspired by our employees’ commitment to high-quality, personalized care for those in our community who are experiencing a serious illness.”

“One year into the pandemic, we’ve seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy toward their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times.”

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.