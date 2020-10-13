Carolina Caring set to host free programs for veterans

Veterans are encouraged to join Carolina Caring for a presentation by David Laws, American Red Cross Director of Services to the Armed Forces and International Services entitled “A Pictorial View of Red Cross Programs" via Zoom Oct. 20 and 29, both at 8:30 a.m.

The program is designed for veterans and will provide an overview of Red Cross resources including plasma collection to combat COVID-19 as well as information about the organization’s hurricane and wildfire disaster response efforts.

While the program is free, registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Director of Community Relations Rev. Sandi Hood at shood@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine PACE (Programs for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.