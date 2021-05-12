 Skip to main content
Carolina Caring to host virtual career fair
Carolina Caring to host virtual career fair

Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, will host a virtual career fair for nurse practitioners May 19 from 7:30-9 a.m. and for registered nurses (RNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) May 25 from 4-6 p.m.

The organization has been voted among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to work for two years in a row and is currently ranked fifth nationally. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/Careers.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

