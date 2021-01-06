Carolina Caring to offer online group/class for those grieving

Carolina Caring will be offering free online groups beginning in January. Both will be offered via Zoom with registration necessary by contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

The first is a support group for grieving parents. For many who have lost a child, the feelings of overwhelming sadness are made more intense by feelings of isolation, realizing that those around us have not, and probably will not, share this experience.

This is a four-part online series entitled “Grieving Parents: Loss of a Child" that guides participants through sound practical advice for coping while allowing time and room for sharing and offering emotional support. The group is open to all parents and caregivers who are suffering the loss of a child, of any age or circumstance.

The series will begin Jan. 11 from 6-7 p.m. and will continue meeting on the second and fourth Mondays through Feb. 22. Space is limited.