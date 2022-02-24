Carolinas Veterans Museum reopens with World War II jeep exhibit

The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas reopens for 2022 on March 2, and new this year is an exhibit featuring a World War II Willys Jeep.

The exhibit places the restored 1943 Jeep in front of an Army Post Office (APO) somewhere in the European theater, along with a vintage World War II Harley Davidson motorcycle. The exhibit was a major undertaking this offseason as the Jeep had to be carefully disassembled to fit through the museum doors, then reassembled at its permanent location.

“It’s really an incredible exhibit,” said museum curator Emmett Casciato. “The APO has pigeon holes where soldiers put their letters. We have 100 sand bags in the exhibit to make it look authentic, and we put an old Nazi flag on the ground with German weapons on it, like they were captured in battle.”

Opened in 2016 in downtown Brevard, the museum tells the stories of the nation’s modern wars through the eyes of military veterans. Visitors go room to room, encountering battlefield artifacts donated by veterans and learning firsthand stories of the brave men and women who served.

