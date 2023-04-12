Spring is in the air and soon Carrigan Farms will open their fields for U-pick strawberries. Their pick-your-own strawberries will be available starting Friday and are anticipated to last through May 25, with peak season being the last week in April and first week in May.

Two sizes are available for purchase: pick-our-own strawberries are $20 per 4-quart basket and $7 per 1-quart container, and Carrigan Farms provides the containers. Pre-picked strawberries also are available for $22 per 4-quart basket and $7 per one-quart container; pre-picked strawberries are available each morning until they are sold out. No reservations are needed, but weekends are busy so Carrigan Farms encourages visiting on a weekday, if possible. In addition to pick-your-own strawberries, the farm also has fresh asparagus and heirloom leaf lettuce available through early May.

Visit www.carriganfarms.com/strawberry-picking/ for up-to-date information on field conditions and availability.

Located in Mooresville, five miles from I-77, Carrigan Farms has been growing pick-your-own strawberries since the 1970s. The farm is also host to other family friendly activities throughout the year like U-pick apples and pumpkins and a scary haunted trail in October. Open swim at their rock quarry begins in late May and lasts all summer. For more information about other activities, private events and weddings, visit carriganfarms.com.