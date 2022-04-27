Cast shares fun performance of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Members of the Winnie Hooper Center Drama Club took the audience on a full-filled adventure from Kansas to the Land of Oz and back home in their presentation of “The Wizard of Oz.”

This fun performance, directed by Lisa Zeggert, shared both the story and songs of this children’s classic. Free to the community, the show was presented April 19 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Charles Mack Citizen Center.

Prior to the curtain’s opening, Zeggert, who volunteers at the center and directed the play, told the audience that it was a “joy to work with your children, grandchildren or your family and friends.” She said they were a great group of kids.

Having previously taught music and drama for 27 years, Zeggert now serves as a church youth director. The drama team meets once a week, on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. This was the group’s third performance as, she noted, they have presented “Little Women” and “A Christmas Carol.”

As the music started, Shakayla Lewis, who served as the narrator, told the audience that “this performance is for your entertainment and enjoyment, we present to you our production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

The audience followed Dorothy and the characters as they searched for the Wizard of Oz where they received their gifts of a brain, a heart, courage and a way home.

Those serving as members of the cast were Kaia Wisniowski as Dorothy; Ajanae Gibson as Aunt Em and Glinda; Zamar Gibson as Uncle Henry and the Wizard of Oz; Israel Caldwell as Toto; Kiera Woltman as Scarecrow; Casey Caldwell as Tin Man; Erica Lupis as Lion; Shakayla Lewis as Wicked Witch and the narrator; Zane Caulder as Gate Keeper; and Lilliana Andrade, Imani Jones, Sophie Treadway, Evie Caulder, Savanna Caldwell, Matthew Caldwell and Nathan Caldwell as the Munchkins, trees, monkeys and the people of Oz.

As the cast came back on stage for the final song of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and some extra bows, the audience cheered, clapped and stood on their feet showing that they enjoyed the presentation and had lots of fun during the evening.

Barbara Johnson, director of the Winnie Hooper Center, took the opportunity to share a few words with the audience. She first asked everyone if they enjoyed the show, to which they shouted, ‘Yes!’

She introduced all the cast members and then thanked each that helped with the show. Johnson pointed to Zeggert and said, “I can’t say enough about Lisa. It’s nice to be able to sit back and enjoy the work because she does fantastic work. I’m just so proud of her.”

Johnson then asked Pam Reidy, director of Mooresville Parks and Recreation, to come forward and share a few words.

Reidy likewise thanked everyone for coming and said, “I really enjoyed this, and I think one of the things we love so much about the ‘Wizard of Oz’ is the story that it tells and the reminder to us all that everything that we want in life is already within us.”

Looking at the cast members, she told them, “I think this brilliant cast of characters showed us exactly that.” And with a smile, Reidy said, “they showed us that they have heart because they worked so hard to give us entertainment tonight. They showed us that they have brains because they remembered almost all of their lines and they certainly showed us that they have courage just to be here.”

Then looking out over the audience, she said, “Thank you for being here tonight, for spending your time and for supporting the Winnie Hooper Recreation Center and Mooresville Parks and Recreation Department.”

Others recognized for their help and support included Dorothy Washburn, who has worked with Johnson at the center for many years and helped backstage, along with Jill Lowe, who helped backstage, and Andy Zeggert, who manned the lights. Lisa also noted a thank you to Lucas Devore who was unable to be at the show but who brought in sound equipment and trained Andy to run the lights for the show.

And, “I will say hands down I thank our parents,” Johnson shared. “They have been rock stars since we began this drama club, and I just thank y’all so much for everything you’ve done, inside and outside. Thank you so much.”