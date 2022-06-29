Cat rescued from burning home in Mooresville; animal is being treated

Mooresville firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home early Wednesday morning and performed lifesaving measures on the pet.

The cat was taken to a veterinary hospital, where it is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, according to a news release from Mooresville Fire-Rescue.

The release indicated that around 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a manufactured home on fire on Ashe Street.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue Engine 1 was first to arrive to locate a singlewide mobile home with heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Engine 1’s crew was able to make entry and extinguished the fire.

While Engine 1’s crew was extinguishing the fire, Engine 5’s crew made entry to assist with search and fire control. During the search, Engine 5’s crew located a cat and removed it from the home and immediately performed lifesaving measure. With the assistance of Iredell County Animal Control and the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office, the injured cat was transported to Randall Veterinary Hospital in Mooresville, where it is currently being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. No other occupants were injured from the fire.

Red Cross was contacted and is helping the residents with their needs. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

As always, the MFD said it was glad that no one was injured from the fire, and expressed best wishes for the cat that was injured.

As a reminder, check smoke alarms and ensure they are working and have a good battery. Smoke alarms help alert occupants when there is a fire and help provide enough time for everyone to evacuate safely. Also, once you are out, stay out. For any additional information regarding smoke alarms, contact the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office at 704-664-1338.