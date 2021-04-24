 Skip to main content
Catawba Volunteer Fire Department will hold steak dinner fundraiser
Catawba Volunteer Fire Department will hold steak dinner fundraiser

Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Inc., located on Main Street, Catawba, will be having a ribeye steak dinner May 1 beginning at 4 p.m.

The meal includes a 10 ounce steak, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert. All steaks will be grilled to order. Only 500 steaks will be sold.

A drive-thru pickup is the only means of picking up the dinners. No preorders or tickets will be sold. This event will be first come first served.

The cost is $15.

Money raised will go for needed equipment for the department.

For additional information, call the fire department at 828-241-4955.

