Catawba Volunteer Fire Department will hold steak dinner fundraiser

Catawba Volunteer Fire Department Inc., located on Main Street, Catawba, will be having a ribeye steak dinner May 1 beginning at 4 p.m.

The meal includes a 10 ounce steak, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert. All steaks will be grilled to order. Only 500 steaks will be sold.

A drive-thru pickup is the only means of picking up the dinners. No preorders or tickets will be sold. This event will be first come first served.

The cost is $15.

Money raised will go for needed equipment for the department.

For additional information, call the fire department at 828-241-4955.