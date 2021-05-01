Celebrate Star Wars Day with virtual library program

May the Fourth be with you!
“Star Wars” fans love to send out this greeting when springtime rolls around, playing on the movie catchphrase “May the Force be with you!” The pun, in fact, gave rise to May 4 being designated as Star Wars Day, a time to celebrate the film franchise’s wildly imaginative universe.
To tap into the annual observation, the Catawba County Library is offering two virtual, family-friendly programs designed to delight “Star Wars” enthusiasts.
At 4 p.m. May 4, the library is hosting a STEAM program that teaches participants how to make their own LED lightsaber card. Using LED lights, coin cell batteries and other simple materials, kids aged eight to 14 will learn how to build circuits and create a cool, at-home DIY project. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Star Wars” character for the Zoom program.
To register and have a materials kit sent to one of the library branches, visit tinyurl.com/ccls-maythe4th or call 828-465-8665.
Also May 4 at 6 p.m., the library is hosting a “Star Wars:” Skywalker’s Saga Virtual Movie Trivia Night. All Jedi and Sith are invited to test their own knowledge of the saga’s nine films against that of other local competitors.
Players are encouraged to dress in costume or wear “Star Wars” gear for the contest, which will award prizes and bragging rights to the winning teams. The Zoom session will accommodate up to 25 teams or individuals. To participate, register at tinyurl.com/cclsstarwarstrivia or call 828-465-8665. Zoom links will be emailed out the day before the program.
For the best trivia night experience, participants should connect two devices, such as a laptop for the Zoom meeting and a phone/tablet to answer the multiple-choice questions and have points awarded in real time using Kahoot! Players can use the Kahoot! website or download the free Kahoot! app.
If you’d like to refresh your memory about storylines and characters before the trivia competition, you can find “Star Wars” DVDs and print books at the library, including “Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary” by James Luceno, and reserve them through the online catalog at https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. Ebooks and comics of the series are available for cardholders to borrow through Hoopla, www.hoopladigital.com/my/hoopla, with no wait times.
For more information about the Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or call 828-465-8665.