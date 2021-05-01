Celebrate Star Wars Day with virtual library program

May the Fourth be with you!

“Star Wars” fans love to send out this greeting when springtime rolls around, playing on the movie catchphrase “May the Force be with you!” The pun, in fact, gave rise to May 4 being designated as Star Wars Day, a time to celebrate the film franchise’s wildly imaginative universe.

To tap into the annual observation, the Catawba County Library is offering two virtual, family-friendly programs designed to delight “Star Wars” enthusiasts.

At 4 p.m. May 4, the library is hosting a STEAM program that teaches participants how to make their own LED lightsaber card. Using LED lights, coin cell batteries and other simple materials, kids aged eight to 14 will learn how to build circuits and create a cool, at-home DIY project. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Star Wars” character for the Zoom program.

To register and have a materials kit sent to one of the library branches, visit tinyurl.com/ccls-maythe4th or call 828-465-8665.

Also May 4 at 6 p.m., the library is hosting a “Star Wars:” Skywalker’s Saga Virtual Movie Trivia Night. All Jedi and Sith are invited to test their own knowledge of the saga’s nine films against that of other local competitors.