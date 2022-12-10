Celebrate the spirit of Christmas at Light Up a Life event

Carolina Caring invites the community to an evening of celebration during its third annual Light Up a Life event Dec. 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road.

Participants can purchase luminaries in honor of anyone who has made an impact on their lives by shining their light, including family members, co-workers, pastors, teachers, physicians and more. Luminaries can also be purchased in memory of anyone who has passed away like a parent, child, pet, grandparent or friend.

Participants are then invited to visit Carolina Caring’s Newton campus to share memories while driving through the campus beautifully aglow. For many, this brings peace, purpose and positivity to the holiday season.

Proceeds from this event will help Carolina Caring to provide holistic, compassionate hospice and palliative care to those who cannot afford it.

Luminaries are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 2328.