Celebrating 1,000 robotic-assisted surgeries

Creighton D. Fiscina, M.D., FACS, advanced general surgeon with Lake Norman Medical Group, Advanced General Surgery Langtree, celebrated his 1,000th robotic-assisted surgery. The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center surgery team members and hospital leadership surprised Fiscina with a celebration to mark this extraordinary accomplishment.

Fiscina is a board-certified general surgeon with advanced skills in laparoscopy and is a certified expert in robotic surgeries. He joined Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery in October 2022.

He has performed thousands of operations and specializes in, but is not limited to, diaphragmatic hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, abdominal wall and groin hernias, small and large bowel surgical issues, gallbladder disease, splenic disorders, skin cancers and GIST tumors.

Fiscina is accepting new patients. To learn more about minimally invasive general surgery or to schedule an appointment in Mooresville or Statesville, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-660-4584. Fiscinia’s office is located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville.