Celebrating 10th birthday during a pandemic a challenge for West Church

Since COVID-19 restrictions began in March, Lake Norman’s West Church worships online only. That posed a challenge as the staff planned how to celebrate the church’s 10th anniversary.
“The absolute hardest part of this is not being able to see one another,” said pastor Dr. Andrea Smith. “A significant part of being affiliated with a church is the sense of community and caring for one another that happens when we gather together.”
On Sunday, Sept. 13, staff and leaders surprised local West-goers by delivering gift pails to 150 homes. Gift pails were mailed to those outside a 20-mile radius of Lake Norman High School, the church’s worship home prior to COVID-19.
The “tin” pail is significant to a 10th-anniversary gift. Tin represents durability and flexibility, meaning it can be bent but not broken. The gift included a few things that make staying home a little easier: a face mask with “bend...but don’t break”, a pack of tissues (backup toilet paper), breath mints and a rubber chicken (the church's mascot) keychain.
“The staff miss the West people and feel the void that digital worship creates. It is our hope by doing a drop-by gift were able to safely connect and remember the joy we feel when we are together, at least for a few minutes,” Smith said.
“A decade ago, we set out to launch a church that was different, that would reach people who might not attend a traditional church. We wanted to communicate that faith can be real, relevant, and life-changing, not a bunch of rules and worrying about "who is out and who is in."
“Ten years later, even amidst a pandemic, we remember that it is about sharing who we are instead of waiting to be served. We look forward to seeing what the future holds as we embrace a new normal,” Smith said.
Sunday services are broadcast live Sundays at 10 a.m. through the West website https://headingwest.org or on Facebook @WestChurchLKN. Prior services are available on demand.
The West faith movement has always been a church without walls that exists to serve God, love others and transform the world. West currently partners with several local nonprofits to help make a difference in the community, including Mooresville Christian Mission, The Kindness Closet, St. Therese Catholic Church, The Pig Out Food Truck and the Back 2 School Bash. Globally it partners with Acres Of Hope International in Nebbi, Uganda.
