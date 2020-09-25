Celebrating 10th birthday during a pandemic a challenge for West Church

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since COVID-19 restrictions began in March, Lake Norman’s West Church worships online only. That posed a challenge as the staff planned how to celebrate the church’s 10th anniversary.

“The absolute hardest part of this is not being able to see one another,” said pastor Dr. Andrea Smith. “A significant part of being affiliated with a church is the sense of community and caring for one another that happens when we gather together.”

On Sunday, Sept. 13, staff and leaders surprised local West-goers by delivering gift pails to 150 homes. Gift pails were mailed to those outside a 20-mile radius of Lake Norman High School, the church’s worship home prior to COVID-19.

The “tin” pail is significant to a 10th-anniversary gift. Tin represents durability and flexibility, meaning it can be bent but not broken. The gift included a few things that make staying home a little easier: a face mask with “bend...but don’t break”, a pack of tissues (backup toilet paper), breath mints and a rubber chicken (the church's mascot) keychain.

“The staff miss the West people and feel the void that digital worship creates. It is our hope by doing a drop-by gift were able to safely connect and remember the joy we feel when we are together, at least for a few minutes,” Smith said.