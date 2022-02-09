Celebrating 20 years of service: Dove House launches $20 for 20 Years Campaign

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, located in Statesville and serving Iredell and Alexander counties, opened its doors for the first time Sept. 9, 2002.

Throughout 2022, it will celebrate a major milestone – 20 years of providing critical services to victims of child sexual abuse. Since the first client Sept. 9, 2022 – a traumatized 15-year-old girl – Dove House has served more than 11,500 children and their non-offending family members. As they look back over the last 20 years with deep gratitude for the community support, the all-volunteer board of directors looks forward in planning for the next 20 years.

To kick off the 20th anniversary year, Dove House has launched a “$20 for 20 Years” campaign in which it hopes all able households in Iredell and Alexander counties will participate. The “$20 for 20 Years” campaign goals are to create more awareness about Dove House and the services it provides and to raise financial aid toward securing the next 20 years.

There are two major, but simple, ways to participate in this special campaign. First, donate $1 for each of the 20 years that Dove House has served children and secondly to share the “$20 for 20 Years” information on your social media to help spread the word.