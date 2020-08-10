CELEBRATING ACCOMPLISHMENTS: MGSD recognizes teachers, assistant principal, administrator

Because of COVID-19, the Mooresville Graded School District 2020 Convocation had a different look, but the atmosphere on Monday morning was still a celebratory one as award recipients, administration and school board members gathered at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center for the annual event to honor educators and administration for their work during the 2020-21 school year.
Those in attendance wore masks and were social distanced for this event, which served as the kick-off for the 2021-22 school year. The convocation was also streamed allowing other staff members to be able to be a part of the special day.
Tanae Sump-McLean, chief communication officer with the MGSD, welcomed everyone as she greeted with a “Good morning MGSD! As you all tune in from across the district, we want to give you a huge welcome.”
She noted that the start of the new school year was definitely different than anticipated but recalling the end of last year, she encouraged each one that “if anybody can get through this COVID-19 and educate our kiddos to the fullest extent, it is MGSD, and I thank all of you for your hard work and your dedication.”
Sump-McLean said the district is “fortunate to have the support of an amazing board of education – Roger Hyatt, board chair; Greg Whitfield, vice-chair; Dr. Debbie Marsh; Kerry Pennell; and Leon Pridgen.
Hyatt, chairman of the MGSD board, brought greetings from the board, as he indicated that the year was different because of COVID and would be challenging, but he said, “I have all the confidence that our leadership, our teachers, our sports staff are geared up and ready to go. For those of you returning, welcome home. For those new to us, welcome to the Mooresville family. Let’s charge forward, be safe and have a great year.”
The microphone was then turned over to Dr. Ingrid Medlock, assistant superintendent of human resources, for the awards portion of the convocation. Medlock greeted the group with an enthusiastic, “Good Morning Mooresville!”
She challenged them to respond better as she told them, “even in a pandemic, this is the most exciting day of the school year. We are celebrating the accomplishments of all of our outstanding teachers and administrators.” So she shouted out once again, “Good morning Mooresville Graded School District!” And in reply was a resounding good morning and cheers.
Medlock noted that all of the administrators are fantastic, and “everybody is wonderful. If you are in Mooresville, that means you are special. Today, we want to make sure we celebrate one special person, who has shown themselves to go above and beyond the call of duty and do whatever is needed at their school level and even help at the district level.
Assistant Principal of the Year
She asked the crowd to help celebrate the Assistant Principal of the Year for 2020-21 as this award went to Samone Graham, who serves as the assistant principal at Mooresville High School.
“This is exciting. I want to thank you all for selecting me,” Graham said. “When I took the role of becoming your assistant principal and leaving the classroom was very hard. But I did it at the school I taught in. The reason I did that and I believe it was the best decision for me was that if you are going to mess up, why not mess up with the family that loves you. If you are going to go through trials, and you are going to have people let you know you are doing things not the way they need to be done, why not do it with the people you have sweat and shared blood and tears with and that’s my staff at Mooresville High School. I love my staff and want to say thank you to them.”
She noted that last year was tough, “but we embraced each other, we cried together, we prayed together. Not just the teachers, but the students and the parents, and we loved on each other and we got through that year,” Graham said “We loved on each other and that’s the Mooresville way. There was a lot of uncertainty and there’s still a lot of uncertainty, but the one thing that’s not uncertain is the amount of love that we show our students, the amount of love that we show each other, the amount of things that we have done to pull what we did in short notice together and do the best that we can do for our kids. We will continue to do that whether it’s in this school building, whether it’s outside this school building, we will love on our kids. We will always show compassion. I love you guys with everything in me. I will always do what God calls me to do because I can’t do anything without Him.”
Administrator of the Year
Medlock next commented that the winner of the 2020 Administrator of the Year Award has, “this year, this person has, and always has, gone above and beyond the call of duty, has helped each and every one of us as much as she possibly could,” she said as she announced Jemma Conley, elementary curriculum coordinator, as the recipient.
“I truly am speechless,” Conley said. “As you know I am a rule follower, but I didn’t prepare a speech. I didn’t think this could happen so I just want to say thank you so much for selecting me. Mooresville is home to me.” She expressed her appreciation to those she works with.
“Last year, we had to start our remote school in a matter of a week, and it was amazing the support that the district provided, and that everyone was in, the instructional coaches were right there with me getting everything up and running so that we could reach our kids,” she said. “We are going to love on our students. We are going to make sure they learn. I appreciate you all so very much. Thank you so much.”
Beginning Teacher of the Year
The Beginning Teacher of the Year Award was presented next as Medlock noted that because of the pandemic, the selection committee was not able to observe them as usual, but they did interview each one, “and each beginning teacher and each teacher are winners” she said. “They are all winners and they are shining stars.”
The district winner was celebrated as Medlock announced this year’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award went to Felicia Tapper, fourth grade teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School.
“I am honored and blown away to be chosen as MGSD’s Beginning Teacher of the Year,” Tapper said. She compared the new teachers to brand new, off the line cars as she said, “We have a lot to offer and we have the drive to be great. At times I lack confidence in myself and my abilities and just wanted to put my head down and just survive the challenges we were facing at the time. I am thankful to be at a school and a district that helped me do more than just survive but to find joy in my work.
“In this district, I have been surrounded with mentors, co-workers and leaders that not only helped me grow, but valued my voice and experiences,” Tapper continued. “To new teachers, yes, we have a lot to learn and we will soak up all the advice and knowledge we can from those around us, but our voices and experiences are valued here. And we do have much to offer. MGSD, especially my MIS family, thank you for pouring into me,providing me with opportunity to learn. Thank you to my students for being my joy and my inspiration.
She concluded by thanking MGSD as she said, “we make a great team and I thank you for choosing me to represent this group of so many wonderful staff members in this way. For many of us, this upcoming school year may be the most challenging yet, but I am grateful to be working with all of you to serve our students in our community.”
Other Beginning Teachers of the Year were Jessy DeFranciso, first grade teacher at Park View Elementary School; Ashley Cottle, first grade teacher at Rocky River Elementary School; Kennedi Meadows, kindergarten teacher at South Elementary School; Leah Gryder, art teacher at Mooresville Intermediate School; Meredith Stanley, seventh grade social studies teacher at Mooresville Middle School; Tonya Parks, social studies teacher at Mooresville High School; and Gary Merriman, mathematics teacher at N.F. Woods/MIWAYE.
Teacher of the Year
To make the announcement of the 2020-21 MGSD Teacher of the Year, Jeff and Grant Shoe with Mooresville Ford were called to the podium. Jeff Shoe began thanking for opportunity to be there in kicking off the new school year.
He noted that the pandemic has forced all teachers and administrators into an “educational experiment, one that is constantly changing.” He shared a prayer by Meg Bucher for educators during COVID-19 noting that teachers are “needed, appreciated and loved. Their work and their efforts are never in vain.”
Mooresville Ford definitely appreciates all the families and employees of the Mooresville Graded School District, Jeff Shoe said.
“We appreciate you for your work and tireless efforts to better our future generation. We celebrate our teachers and teacher of the year for always going above and beyond the call of duty especially in these trying times we prayer for safe school year.
Grant Shoe then came forward to announce the winner of the award as he said, “opportunity is an infrequent visitor. She doesn’t knock often. So wherever you may be in your life, in your career, pay attention to the small things,” he said.
It was a tight race, but there’s usually one person that stands out he continued, and he shared some facts about the winner as he noted, “this person does whatever it takes to help a community, an opportunity to help a student be successful, a home visit, providing meals, etc.
He noted that this winner took groceries to someone’s home to help them get through a week. That is very generous,” he said. We need to get out of our comfort zone, all of us, he challenged and if we stay in our comfort zone, we never truly grow as people. Putting yourself at risk somewhere along the line helps others grow as well.
Shouts and cheers went up as the winner, Yevette Peveler, EC teacher at N.F. Woods/MIWAYE, was announced as this year’s Teacher of the Year award winner.
Peveler began by thanking everyone out there “because there are so many individuals in this district that I believe are unsung heroes that I know also go above and beyond, and don’t always have the opportunity to bring forth what they do. I definitely want to thank my family, who have made sacrifices and a thanks to Kelly Hildebran, also a teacher at N.F. Wood/MYWAYE.”
She noted that she started out as a teacher assistant, a bus driver and a long term sub. "I work with some phenomenal people in this district. People at MYWAYE do a lot of fantastic things. We serve a lot of kids that are in different situations. Some are situational, some are generational. And the resources that come out of that building to help these kids is just phenomenal, and I can’t sing their praises enough.
"Every action that we do, we have the opportunity to be a benefit to help someone move forward. And just know in these trying times, students are going through situations and need our help and just be the inspiration to help them continue learning, to love learning and to help them be the inspiration to their peers as we go forward," she continued.
Peveler was also awarded with a 2020 Ford Escape Titanium from Mooresville Ford. Grant Shoe offered congratulations as he handed her the keys.
Additional teachers of the year at the various schools in the district included Jennifer McNeely, first grade teacher at Park View Elementary School; Tracey Cubert, guidance counselor at Rocky River Elementary School; Susan Stutts, kindergarten teacher at South Elementary School; Kendal Davis, fifth grade teacher at East Mooresville Intermediate School; Rebekah Jack, music teacher at Mooresville Intermediate School; Kelly Hildebran, EC teacher Mooresville Middle School; Traci Willis teaches Bible and social studies and social worker at Mooresville High School.
Medlock thanked all of the teachers and support staff.
“You make this district work,” she said. “You are the ones who help us be successful, each and every day. You are appreciated, you are celebrated, you are acknowledged. We thank you for all that you do every single day for every child.”
Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney concluded the convocation sharing thanks to Shoes for their support and generosity we have had with Mooresville Ford supporting the school district.
Congratulations of the all of the “of the years” at the school level, district level. Thank you for your commitment to excellence and all the effort and dedication you have put into serving our kids and the lifting up of each other.”
Mauney shared that when the school year came to an abrupt end in March, he didn’t anticipate starting a new year with remote learning, but “here we are starting a new school year in a new way.”
When a new school year starts, there are emotions of nervousness and anticipation and excitement, he said.
“This year,” he said, “those emotions are probably coupled with some apprehension, maybe a little uncertainty, and maybe even a little bit of fear. I understand that we are all in, what I would consider a heightened state of emotion right now.
"As we start this new school year with this range of emotion, we are as a district sensitive to that," he said. He mentioned how starting last year and learning the students and establishing those relationships on the front end helped carry through the virtual time. But this year is very different he noted as now we are starting the school year virtually, so the challenge is to build these relationships, authentic relationships with rhw kids virtually first.
“I think it is very important for us to remember that we have difficult jobs as educators, as employees of the MGSD and to think that this year is going to be any less challenging is unrealistic,” Mauney said. “But I am confident that together we will be able to meet that challenge head on and overcome the obstacles and still build these solid relationships with our students and our families.
Despite our remote learning environment, Mauney said, the system must still build a collaborate culture of caring where they feel connected and accepted, and this will be more challenging in a virtual environment and therefore we have to be more intentional about building those authentic relationships and we must all work together to ensure that this happens.
Therefore, he shared that the challenge for the upcoming school years is "connect" – first with the students whether it’s in on the front lines or behind the scenes, secondly with families, being “mindful of what’s going on and the hardships, We must extend compassion, be solution-minded, provide advice and go a step further,” he noted. And, thirdly we must connect with each other Mauney said. This year is not normal and is going to be more challenging. “But I’m confident that together we will meet this challenge and make the most of this opportunity. We see a challenge and rise to meet the challenge.”
The convocation ended as Mauney thanked each one for their “commitment and dedication to your profession, to MGSD. I believe why MGSD is such a special place is because of you,” he noted.
Lastly, he said, “thanks for your commitment and dedication to our kids. They are the reason why we are here. They are the reason we do what we do. Thanks you for that investment you make in the lives of our kids.”
