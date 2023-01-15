Celebrating and sharing Christmas

Members of the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc. gathered for a Christmas luncheon at the Golden Corral restaurant. During the luncheon, it was noted that the group had a delicious meal, played games and honored three of their octogenarian members, Sadie Thompson, Marilyn Garner and Rosa Bailey. “We are so proud to have 80-plus-year-olds in action, actively making a difference in the chapter and community,” said member Beatrice Spaulding, on behalf of the local chapter. The group also shared Christmas with two adopted families. The children provided them with a Christmas list, and the parents received a food gift card.