Hospitals are at the very heart of their communities, contributing to their physical, emotional and financial health. So it’s fitting that the American Hospital Association has made this year’s National Hospital Week’s theme, #WeAreHealthcare — recognizing the amazing people who work in America’s hospitals and health systems.

Established in 1953, National Hospital Week overlaps with National Nurses Week, a special week chosen to recognize the key leadership and caregiving role nurses provide in creating a safe and trusting environment for patients and in inspiring others to deliver safe, quality care. Chosen to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday in honor of her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid-1800s, National Nurses Week is an opportunity to also embrace this year’s national theme, “Nurses Make a Difference: Anytime, Anywhere – Always.” During both hospital and nursing recognition weeks, we celebrate the thousands of people working in affiliated hospitals who provide high quality medical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is an opportunity each year to pay tribute to the physicians, nurses, therapists, environmental and food service workers, volunteers, and boards of trustees who care for their communities with skill, dedication and compassion.

National Hospital and Nurses Weeks also serve as a reminder that hospitals, and the dedicated caregivers in them, truly matter in our society. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are indeed at the heart of healthy and vibrant communities.

We are proud to acknowledge and celebrate caregivers across the nation, who tirelessly serve their communities and show what it means to be committed to supporting and advancing health within the communities we serve.