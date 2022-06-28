Celebrating Independence Day: Mooresville, Troutman to host events

An Independence Day tradition in Mooresville returns yet again as the Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN and the Lowe’s YMCA continue their “Field of Flags” partnership in 2022.

More than 800 American flags are planned to be placed across the playing fields at the Lowe’s YMCA, all purchased by local residents to honor service members, both active and fallen, as well as first responders. The Field of Flags is part of Mooresville’s annual July 4th celebration that also includes a concert and fireworks show open to the public.

Volunteers are invited to help set up the Field of Flags on Saturday morning. Included with the more than 800 American flags that will be displayed are flags honoring each branch of the military as well as Prevention of Child Abuse flags.

Each of the flags erected in the field will have a tag signifying who the flag is honoring and residents are encouraged to walk through the grid to learn more about the men and women that protect the United States of America.

The Exchange Club is still accepting new orders for flags as well. Each flag costs $35 and all money raised from the sale is donated equally among the four programs of service, Americanism, Community Service, Prevention of Child Abuse, and Youth, that are operated by the Exchange Club. Those who purchase flags are able to pick them up at the conclusion of the event on July 5. Any flags not picked up are donated back to the Exchange Club.

A ceremony dedicated to the Field of Flags will be held at 6 p.m. on July 3.

To go along with the Field of Flags, the Lowe’s YMCA is holding its annual 4th of July celebration. On July 3, Tim Elliot, Carolina’s Male Country Artist of the Year, is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9:15. There will be food trucks at the event as well.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a good view of the show.

For more information on purchasing a flag or volunteering as part of the set up crew, visit https://mooresvillelknexchange.org/2022FoF.

And just north of Mooresville, Troutman will usher in the holiday a little early.

On Saturday, the town will host its 18th annual Independence Day Parade, stretching the length of Main Street. This year, the United States Marine Corps will serve as the grand marshals and will ride on a town-sponsored float.

The town will also be hosting its annual fireworks show that very same night at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds. Starting at 7 p.m., the public is free to attend the celebration where there will be music, food, and a children’s play area. The fireworks display will begin at full dark, or approximately 9:30.

For more information on the July 4th Celebration at the Lowe’s YMCA, visit https://www.facebook.com/LowesYMCA.