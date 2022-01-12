Celebrating Parks: Mooresville man looking forward to 95th birthday

Parks could also be seen volunteering in the community as he participated in delivering meals as part of the Meals on Wheels program for 20 years. He served in this capacity until he was 89-years-old.

His knowledge of farming continued through the years as he raised a huge garden, and as she was able, his mom would freeze and can lots of produce from it. Known for his damson trees, Parks gave many away. When everyone started to want the damsons, he later began selling the fruit.

Raising chinchillas and enjoying his CB radio are several other things that Parks has been involved with during his lifetime along with spending time with friends. In the early mornings, he could be found at McDonalds with a group of about six friends as they spent time visiting and as long as it was open, you could find him in the evenings at Fat Boys with other friends. It was noted that he still has friends that he met in Missouri from his military days that he keeps up with.

However, due to recent health issues, Parks hasn’t been able to drive to meet up with his friends, but he still loves visits and phone calls. In fact, he noted, that he wanted to thank those who sent him Christmas cards and visited him during the holiday season.