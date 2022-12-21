Celebrating the joy of Christmas

Our community is invited to join Southside Baptist Church for a special Christmas Eve candlelight service and Christmas Day worship. On Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., Southside offers you a chance to finalize your holiday preparations and make Jesus the center of your season. You will be reminded of the graces of hope, peace, joy and love, which are all brought together in Jesus.

On Dec. 25 at 10:15 a.m., we will celebrate the joy of Christmas and God’s assurance that he is willing to give his very best for the good of our salvation.

Luke’s Christmas story (Luke 2:1-21) points us to all of these gifts that matter most. Countless advertisers will devote countless time and treasure to refocus our attention on what matters little. By faith we will see the season from a different perspective.

Christian faith is always about choosing to see life through the lens of God’s promises. By faith (to paraphrase Hebrews 11) we will face loss with hope. By faith we will carry God’s peace through a hectic schedule or personal conflict. By faith we will have joy in the midst of painful illness. By faith we will know the love of Christ even in the midst of rejection.

We will seek to help you see this season through the lens of faith. Look for the graces that God gives through Christ in the various moments of your life.

Southside Baptist Church offers Bible study at 9 a.m. Sundays followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. You are invited to join us at 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville. For information, call the church at 704-663-2892.