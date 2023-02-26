Downtown Mooresville will be the site of a major birthday party on March 4.

And the celebration is for the town itself and the community as Mooresville is observing its 150th birthday.

Mooresville Day will be the second of a series of signature events the town and sponsors are putting on this year.

The kickoff of the signature events was a fireworks show in January, and now organizers are putting the finishing touches on the plans for Mooresville Day, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

Christine Patterson, arts and events manager for the town of Mooresville, said the birthday party is a chance for the entire community to come out and celebrate the town’s history and its future.

“It’s going to be a huge birthday party,” Patterson said.

She said when the planning began for the 150th birthday of the town, the goal was to make it a community-friendly project. “We wanted to involve the community in any way we can,” Patterson said.

The events that will be a part of the downtown celebration include bounce houses for children, rides, a trackless train, gem mining, rock climbing, balloon animals and face painting. There will also be photo booths, food trucks, street performers, a gaming area, a birthday cake walk and more.

One of the special offerings for the celebration, Patterson said, will be a dance contest between some of the high school mascots.

And since it’s a birthday party, there will be a birthday cake for the attendees to enjoy.

“There will be lots of fun activities,” Patterson said.

The second signature event planned this year is Liberty Park Reimagined on June 17 from 4:30-9 p.m.

Patterson said a major headliner is expected to perform as part of the official ribbon-cutting for the renovated Liberty Park.

The renovated park will include a three-level playground with several inclusive features, a covered basketball court and a splash pad.

Patterson said the day will conclude with a concert by a major headliner and the performer will be announced at a later date.

The town will combine its birthday celebration with that of the country’s on July 4 with the Stars and Stripes on Main Parade at 10 a.m.

Downtown will again be the site of the Bands, Brews and BBQ Festival on Sept. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. Several of the local breweries that call Mooresville home will be highlighted during the festival and folks will have the chance to taste foods from around the area. There will be other activities for children and adults.

The evening will conclude with a concert.

On Oct. 3, the birthday celebration will combine with something Mooresville has become known for in the past few years — motorsports.

The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration will be held Oct. 3 in downtown Mooresville.

This event is scheduled to coincide with the annual North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame induction ceremony and will celebrate Mooresville’s “Race City” designation. Race cars, current and vintage hot rods, food trucks, live music and lots of well-known names in auto racing history will be a part of the celebration.

A racing simulator will give children the chance to feel like they’re taking part in a race and festival goers can take in the exclusive exhibit that will feature historic racing photography and rare artifacts, highlighting the people that helped establish NASCAR as a prominent sport in this area. That exhibit will be in the Charles Mack Citizens Center.

The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration will take place from 4-9 p.m.

And the yearlong celebration will conclude in December, partnering with the town’s annual A Classic Christmas in Mooresville on Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m.

“The goal is to offer an old-timey feel like in a Hallmark movie,” Patterson said.

The Christmas festival will include carriage rides, an ice skating rink and of course, Santa.

While there are signature events throughout the year, the celebration is not just limited to those dates.

On March 18, Ruben Studdard will be singing Luther Vandross’ greatest hits at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St. Tickets are available at www.ourtownstage.com or at 704-662-3334.

One feature of the celebration that is available at any time is a mural depicting the town’s history.

Artists Sydney Duarte and Treazy Treaz painted the mural on a parking lot wall on North Church Street.

Patterson said people can take pictures in front of the mural and post those pictures with #lovemytown or #mooresville150.

The Mooresville Quilters Guild is putting together a 150th anniversary quilt, which will be displayed.

Patterson said that many of the activities surrounding the celebration are made possible with sponsors. Some of the sponsors are Randy Marion, Mooresville Ford, Lowe’s, DeBoetch Inc., Iredell Health Systems and JR Motorsports.

To find a complete list of activities, including the 150 fun things to do in Mooresville, visit mooresvillenc150.com.

“It’s going to be a really great celebration,” Patterson said.