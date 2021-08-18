‘Celebration exceeded all expectations’

Ten years ago, a group of women working with the Mooresville/Lake Norman branch of The Christian Mission, who love fashion and wanted to support families in need, created an upscale consignment store. Their vision became a reality and a vogue bonus for the sagacious shopper.

Marie Page, an enthusiastic supporter of the store, raved about The Give Back Boutique. “Recently, I found the perfect dress to wear to the formal dinner at my son’s wedding.” Page smiled as she added, “The volunteers are so helpful and caring. Plus, there is a huge selection of stylish clothing.”

The Give Back Boutique, located at 478 Williamson Road, Suite D, is a true hidden treasure in Mooresville. It is the perfect place to find gorgeous, high quality clothes at bargain prices. In addition, the employees are volunteers with a passion for fashion, and 100% of the net proceeds are donated to families in our own community who are in financial crisis.

On Aug. 12 The Give Back Boutique celebrated its 10th anniversary. Shoppers were invited to browse among the racks of lovely name brand clothes, sip wine and enjoy delicious treats. The store was packed, and everyone went home with a bag of gorgeous outfits.