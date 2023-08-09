The N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame and the town of Mooresville announced the 2023 Mooresville Motorsports Celebration presented by Mooresville Ford. This celebration of motorsports heritage will take place Oct. 3 from 4-9 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Mooresville.

The highlight of the evening will be the prestigious N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame "Walk of Fame" induction ceremony. At 5 p.m., two remarkable individuals will be recognized for their significant contributions to the world of motorsports. The 2023 inductees are none other than Edsel Ford and Roger Penske, whose achievements have left an indelible mark on the racing industry.

Edsel Ford, the great-grandson of Henry Ford, has played a pivotal role in the success and innovation of the Ford Motor Company. His unwavering passion for racing has led him to become a prominent figure in the motorsports community. Throughout his career, Ford has actively supported numerous racing initiatives, including the Ford GT program. That program achieved great success at events such as the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Roger Penske, a legendary figure in both the business and racing worlds, has established an unparalleled legacy. As the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation, his accomplishments extend far beyond the racetrack. With more than 550 race wins, 19 Indianapolis 500 victories, and 33 national championships, Penske's impact on motorsports is undeniable. His leadership and dedication have set new standards of excellence, making him one of the most influential personalities in the history of racing.

The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration event will bring together racing enthusiasts, industry professionals, and fans alike to honor the outstanding achievements of Ford and Penske. Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening filled with live entertainment by iconic country music band Diamond Rio. The band will perform their chart-topping fan-favorites such as "Meet in the Middle," "One More Day" and "Beautiful Mess." The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

The event will also feature a Motorsports Immersive Experience that will take viewers through a visual journey of motorsports and how it has affected the community. The immersive exhibit will run from 4-9 p.m. inside the Charles Mack Citizen Center. Additional viewing opportunities will also be offered the following day. Attendees will also enjoy a classic car show, racing-themed family activities, food trucks and breweries. The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration presented by Mooresville Ford serves as a platform to celebrate the rich motorsports heritage of Mooresville and its role as a hub for racing excellence.

"We are thrilled to be a host and partner of the 2023 Mooresville Motorsports Celebration event and honor Edsel Ford and Roger Penske for their incredible contributions to the world of racing," said Don Miller, chairman and founder of the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame. "This event is a testament to Mooresville's deep-rooted passion for motorsports and serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our shared love for the sport."

The 2023 Mooresville Motorsports Celebration presented by Mooresville Ford is a free event and open to the public. Additional details about the event can be found online at MooresvilleNC150.com.